Wall Street signaled relief Friday following Congress' passage of a bill to suspend the debt ceiling through 2024 and avert an economy-cratering default. Investors received another jolt with a better-than-expected jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 500 points in early trading, up 555.44 points (+1.68%) shortly after the opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite reached its highest level in more than a year after climbing 0.92%, and the S&P 500 was up 2.04% as of 11:15 a.m. ET.

The surge comes after a weeks-long battle between President Joe Biden and Congress, with hardline Republicans and left-wing Democrats voting against the bill. But the fear of a catastrophic default was enough to draw bipartisan consensus to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

"No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: This bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," Biden said in a statement.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act now awaits Biden's signature after it narrowly cleared the 60-vote threshold in the Senate by a 63-36 vote. The House passed the bill by a 314-117 on Wednesday despite a push from both wings to derail the agreement. Biden will address the nation at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

Friday's rally was also prompted by new data showing the US economy added 339,000 jobs in May.