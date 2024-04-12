Wall Street Today: Stocks Tumble Friday On Subpar Bank Earnings
U.S. stocks nose-dived during early trading Friday as major banks kicked off a disappointing start to their earnings season.
As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 310 points (0.81%) to 38,148. The S&P 500 was down 0.84% to 5,155, and the Nasdaq Composite fell a full percentage point to 16,277.
Leading the way for Friday's downfall are subpar performances by major banks to start the first fiscal quarter of 2024. JP Morgan Chase shares dropped 3% early Friday after posting its results.
Other major banks also turned in contrasting results. Wells Fargo fell by more than a full percentage point, while Citigroup grew more than 1% after posting a revenue beat.
There are other contributing factors to Friday's declines, including rising oil prices due to growing tensions in the Middle East, and mixed messages on the United States' ongoing battle with inflation.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Asia-Pacific Gets New Weapon In Fight Against Drug-resistant TB
-
Ohtani Translator Case Shines Light On Insatiable Gambler
-
Fewer Showers, Less Laundry, As Water Cuts Hit Bogota
-
Stretched Valuations, Interest Rate Expectations, Make Stocks Vulnerable To Sell-offs
-
Funding Shortfall Threatens Internet Access For Millions Of Low-Income Americans
-
Modi Woos South In Bid For Pan-India Ride To Power
-
Japanese Astronaut To Be First Non-American To Set Foot On Moon
-
Joy, Relief As Senegal Ferry Link With Isolated South Resumes
-
What's Behind The Spate Of Recent Incidents On Boeing Planes?
-
Romanian Ex-prisoners Fight To Save Memory Of Former Communist Jails