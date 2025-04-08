A week-long boycott of Walmart stores is under way, as campaigners ramp up pressure on major retailers to revive their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) commitments.

Running from 7 to 14 April, the protest is part of a broader wave of coordinated economic actions that have taken aim at household names like Target, Amazon and Nestlé in recent months. Organisers say the ongoing boycotts will stretch into the summer, urging consumers to hit big brands where it hurts — their profits — until corporate policies on DEI are revisited.

The Week-Long Walmart Boycott

This effort kicked off in February with a 24-hour spending freeze aimed at big corporations and is expected to continue through spring and summer. During Lent, shoppers are expected to also participate in a 40-day boycott of Target known as 'Target Fast.' A similar week-long boycott that targeted Nestlé products finished on 28 March.

Reminder to boycott Walmart this week.



Or do what I did and stop shopping at any ANY of the stores who canceled their DEI policies. pic.twitter.com/0MqdA80qZ0 — GuNMouTH (@GuNMouTH) April 7, 2025

The reason behind these protests surfaced after President Donald Trump returned to office in January, when he quickly undid federal DEI rules. This led companies such as Walmart, Lowe's, and Meta to stop their own DEI programs. This action caused a strong negative reaction from people who strongly supported the initiatives.

USA TODAY reported in late November that Walmart announced changes to its DEI rules last year because a conservative activist pushed for it. This group, under the direction of John Schwarz, has more events like this lined up in the coming months.

Here's what you need to understand about this week's spending pause.

How Many Alabama Walmart Stores Might See An Impact?

According to Schwarz's Instagram post, the Walmart boycott includes every one of its physical stores and online shopping sites. It also includes its membership warehouse, Sam's Club.

The call to action also includes avoiding Walmart's in-house labels, such as Great Value, Mainstays, and Equate. Walmart's official website shows that Alabama has 144 stores, including 101 Supercenters, 13 Sam's Clubs, 28 Neighborhood Markets, and more.

What Other Brands Might Face Boycotts Soon?

The People's Union USA has announced more consumer actions stretching through July, including a recently revealed three-day spending freeze set for the Easter weekend. Here's their schedule:

Walmart: 7 April to 14 April and again from 20 May to 26 May

Second Spending Freeze: 18 April to 20 April

General Mills: 21 April to 28 April

Amazon: 6 May to 12 May

Target: 3 June to 9 June

McDonald's: 24 June to 30 June

Independence Day Boycott: 4 July

Latino Freeze Movement: A Call To 'Hold Your Money'

Another protest, dubbed the Latino Freeze Movement is also encouraging the Latino community to choose carefully where they shop in response to the reversal of DEI plans, reductions in NIH funding, and several immigration actions.

The official website for the Latino Freeze Movement highlights that the Latino community's economic output in the United States ranks as the fifth largest globally, totalling a significant £2.89 trillion ($3.7 trillion). It also notes that Latinos comprise 20% of the US population.

Michael Galvez, a leading figure in the Latino Freeze Movement, has been calling on consumers to boycott brands going along with Trump's anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. We can’t keep “spending our money on companies that may not value our community.” pic.twitter.com/nDkBUfLyxX — Cesar Prato (@realcesarprato) March 7, 2025

The message on the website is: 'Latinos and Latinas (and anyone!) stop spending money. Hold the line. We can all collectively make a big impact by simply holding and not spending our money. Starting NOW until they show us they care about our minority and immigrant populations of the United States.'

The website's broader recommendation is that Latinos and Latinas consider supporting local shops, swap meets, farmers markets, and used goods stores or even engaging in trades. The site also suggests being thoughtful about spending on sports and entertainment, favouring those who support their movement.

Originally published on IBTimes UK