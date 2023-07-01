KEY POINTS The Golden State Warriors re-signed Draymond Green to a long term deal

With four NBA titles to his name, Draymond Green will get the chance to add some more with the Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs kept the faith in the charismatic forward as they agreed to a fresh four-year deal worth $100 million with Green, reported Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer and ESPN's Andscape, citing unnamed sources. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

The reports also said that the new contract includes a player option in the final year.

The deal hardly comes as a surprise, especially after the Warriors sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.

Green and Poole were involved in a fracas last off-season. The incident resulted in friction within the team, with Poole reportedly bemoaning how it was handled.

The light penalty that Green got from the Warriors allegedly resulted in the 24-year-old isolating himself from the rest of the team and losing trust in the Dubs, ESPN reported. This allegedly led to the Warriors' three core stars becoming fed up with Poole.

Ringer writer Logan Murdock claimed on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" that Klay Thompson had enough of Poole because the latter allegedly did not pass the ball enough and took shots too much. Steph Curry allegedly also had issues with Poole but tried to keep the faith in the 6-foot-4 guard.

Although Green was singled out as a player who could have joined teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, staying in the Bay Area was the most feasible scenario for the four-time All-Star.

The 33-year-old cager is known more for his defense and is someone who helps in various departments of the Warriors' offense.

Along with Curry and Thompson, Green proved his worth on most occasions – proof of which is delivering four NBA titles under the tutelage of Dubs head coach Steve Kerr.

After a forgettable 2022-23 NBA season, it will be interesting to see how the Warriors pick up the pieces and redeem themselves for the coming NBA wars.

The big three of the Golden State Warriors will still be around, and focus is expected to now shift on the supporting cast they will need.