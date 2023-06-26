KEY POINTS The Timberwolves have secured Naz Reid for the next three years

Reid has proven his worth after going undrafted

Karl-Anthony Towns could be a trade candidate

After entering the league four years ago and not gaining notice, Naz Reid has proven his worth.

The past weeks saw the 23-year-old getting linked to several NBA teams. But in the end, the team that offered him a two-way deal stood out – the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to the player's agents in a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the T-Wolves and Reid have agreed on a three-year deal worth $42 million, a pact that includes a player option.

It will be recalled that the LSU product had signed with the Timberwolves in the offseason on a two-way contract.

The gamble paid off for Minnesota with Reid proving to be a reliable backup option in the middle behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Reid is coming off his best NBA season. He played in 68 games for Minnesota, averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

The 6-foot-9 cager also made 77% of his field-goal attempts at the rim, which ranked in the 83rd percentile among big men, per Cleaning the Glass.

It is worth noting that the New Jersey native filled in ably when Towns was sidelined due to a severely strained right calf.

He has evolved into a decent floor spacer as well, drilling 34.4% of his 3-point attempts over four seasons.

With the T-Wolves now committing roughly $443 million to three big men, there are insinuations from several unnamed executives that Minnesota could be working on a trade involving Towns.

Towns are beginning a four-year, $234.6 million supermax extension next season. Meanwhile, Gobert is owed $131.3 million through 2026.

The T-Wolves are running short of money and are now a bit limited as far as making other moves.

Aside from that, the fact remains that Anthony Edwards is set to sign a max deal in the offseason.

On the other hand, Jaden McDaniels will become extension eligible–likely expecting a salary in the range of the $25 to $30 million mark.

Should the T-Wolves be open to trading him, Towns will not fall short of suitors. Among the teams that could take interest include the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.