KEY POINTS The Washington Commanders are reportedly looking into the status of Kareem Hunt

Hunt will have to double his efforts to crack the Commanders' RB rotation

Hunt is waiting for the right team to join as offseason minicamps come to a close

At least one team has shown interest in Kareem Hunt as offseason programs wrap up, according to a report.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported, citing an unnamed league source, that the Washington Commanders have made preliminary inquiries on the 2017 NFL rushing yards leader, who became a free agent in March.

It is one of the bright spots for Hunt, although the scribe said that no deal is imminent.

Hunt started his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

He was released by the team after a video emerged of the Pro Bowl running back kicking a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel in 2018. Hunt was never arrested or charged with any crime over the incident, NFL.com reported.

He was then signed by the Cleveland Browns in February 2019 but was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list due to the assault allegations. About a month later, he was suspended by the NFL without pay for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Lady Luck continued to frown on the Ohio native as he then suffered a hernia injury. He picked up his career from there, but his journey was not as smooth, with injuries plaguing his run.

Hunt requested a trade from the Browns in 2022 but was declined.

Now, he is an unrestricted free agent and awaits the team he could suit up for next.

While Hunt could be an asset for the Commanders, he will have to contend with other players in the fold. That list includes Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, Washington's two primary options at running back.

Robinson is expected to be the top choice, while Gibson is set for an expanded role under the watch of coordinator Eric Bieniemy, The Athletic reported.

Aside from these two names, Hunt may also have to contend with sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez Jr. Looking at the players ahead of him, the 28-year-old may have to double his efforts should the Commanders make a push to add him to the team.