WATCH: Far-Right Politician Rips Down, Burns EU Flag After Losing Immunity Over Antisemitic Disruptions
The politician had been barred from parliament sessions already after disrupting a minute of silence for Holocaust victims
Far-right politician and Polish presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun wiped his shoes on the European Union flag before setting it on fire hours after European Parliament officially stripped him of parliamentary immunity.
After removing the European Union's flag to stomp on it, Braun addressed reporters. "We will never in Poland exhibit signs against us of an enemy organization," he said, according to a translation by NEXTA. "This organization has led to the liquidation of Poland, such emblems are not surrounded by any protection of rights in Poland."
Braun has already been barred from parliament sessions through October after he disrupted a minute of silence for Holocaust victims earlier in the year. In December 2023, Braun used a fire extinguisher to put out menorah candles lit for Hanukkah. A member of the Confederation party, Braun has previously spread misinformation claiming there is a plot to make Poland a "Jewish state."
Last month, Braun entered a hospital by showing his European Parliament badge. With roughly 30 men in tow, he proceeded to accost a doctor, threatening to place her under citizen's arrest for being a "serial murderer" as she prepared to perform a legal abortion.
Polish Justice Minister Adam Bodnar condemned the incident, saying Braun's behavior "exceeds all ethical and perhaps also legal boundaries" and "the prosecutor's office must react quickly and firmly."
Braun's recently lifted parliamentary immunity enables national judicial authorities to investigate and try elected parliament members in court. The initial request to remove Braun's immunity was filed by Poland last October.
Braun is a presidential candidate in Poland's upcoming election, though with limited support. He was expelled from the openly antisemitic Confederation party — often compared to Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party — for moving forward with his candidacy despite the party already selecting Slawomir Mentzen as its candidate.
