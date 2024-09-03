The U.S. is reportedly close to approving the shipment of JASSM long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine as the war with Russia rages on.

The missiles, whose acronym stands for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, could be announced in the fall, Reuters reported, but a final decision has not been made.

However, even if they are indeed approved, the shipment could take months, as both the U.S. and Ukraine would have to work out technical issues: the missiles are currently only integrated into U.S.-designed aircraft, and they would need to be adapted to be fired from the jets Ukraine currently has. Kyiv is in the process of adding F-16s to its air force, each of which can carry two JASSM missiles.

Known for their stealth, the missiles could allow the country to reach targets 300 kilometers inside Russia. There are reportedly at least 30 airbases in that range, some of which Moscow has been using to launch attacks. If launched from the south, the missiles could hit airfields or naval facilities in Crimea.

The evaluation comes as both sides escalate their attacks. Ukraine has launched its first large-scale incursion into Russian territory, more specifically in Kursk. The attack is now in its fourth week and has managed to surprise Moscow, which has not been able to push Ukrainian troops back into their country.

Russia, on its end, struck buildings in the city of Poltava on Tuesday, killing at least 41 people. The attack was a result of two ballistic missiles impacting several buildings, including a hospital.

"One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. A nearby hospital building was also hit. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved. More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, many died. As of this time, 41 people are known to have died," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The building that sustained the brunt of the impact was the Poltava Communications Institute, a military university that prepares future officers. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the fire has been contained and crews continue to clear debris. "Thanks to quick and coordinated work, 25 people were saved, and 11 were pulled out from under the rubble. All victims are immediately transferred to doctors for medical assistance," he added.

This story first appeared on Latin Times.