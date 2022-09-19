KEY POINTS David Price is open to the possibility of retiring after the 2022 MLB season

Price says his body is starting to feel signs of wear-and-tear

He won a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2018

A veteran MLB player who has probably done it all is ready to call it quits.

Currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers, David Price revealed that he plans to retire after the 2022 MLB season.

"It's just time and everything in my body hurts," Price told Bob Nightingale of USA Today.

The 37-year-old pitcher spent seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, a run that saw him win the AL Cy Young Award in 2012.

He moved to the Detroit Tigers in 2014 before moving yet again to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015.

In 2016, he signed a seven-year deal with the Boston Red Sox.

One of the notable things he had with the Red Sox was playing a major role in the 2018 World Series championship.

In 2020, Price was on the move again. He was traded to the Dodgers as part of the Mookie Betts deal.

However, the five-time All-Star opted not to play that season due to COVID-19 and instead returned as part of the pitching staff in 2021.

So far this season, Price has posted a 2.58 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 38 appearances.

In all, the Tennessee native has amassed a 157-82 career record with a 3.32 ERA, 2,076 strikeouts, and a 1.16 WHIP in 14 MLB seasons (398 games).

"David's been great for the guys," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated. "He's a great teammate, and he commands a lot of respect in the room. He's certainly helped us out -- not only on the field, which I think he's performed really well, but things that people don't see and helping young pitchers become Major League Baseball players."

This developed weeks after Price was placed on the 15-day Injured List.

Ryan Pepiot was called up from the Triple-A to take Price's spot on the active roster.

Price was dealing with inflammation in his left wrist, something that has been nagging him for the entire season.

The injury was not considered serious, Price is expected to be back before the regular season comes to a close.