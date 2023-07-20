KEY POINTS Sources report that WWE has handpicked the successor to The Bloodline faction

The Judgment Day has hit its stride in recent months

The Bloodline's story is slowly coming to an end, allowing The Judgment Day to shine even more

WWE has found its stride once again in mainstream pop culture thanks to the emergence of Roman Reigns and his faction, The Bloodline, carrying the company into the future.

However, the company is slowly preparing to have a new faction on top–that being The Judgment Day.

According to pro wrestling insider WRKD Wrestling, WWE is grooming the faction featuring Finn Balor, Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio to be its star attraction.

"WWE sees Judgement Day as the successor to The Bloodline's storyline, in terms of fan interest and longevity. The Judgement Day's segments frequently gain major interest in the quarter hour ratings and will continue to be a center point of shows moving forward," WRKD Wrestling shared.

Currently, fans are of the opinion that The Bloodline's storyline is coming to a close after a three-year buildup that saw Reigns reach undisputed WWE Universal Champions, The Usos become undisputed WWE tag team champions and Solo Sikoa's impending dominance on the main roster alongside the masterful mic work from Paul Heyman.

Now, The Usos have completely split from the faction to become their own entities once again and Jey Uso most recently laid claim to Reigns' titles and status as the "Head of the Table".

In The Judgment Day's case, earning top faction status is the most significant vote of confidence each member of the faction can receive since them owning the top spot puts them in a position to reach new heights.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the founder of the group and when he was unexpectedly booted out by Priest and Balor in June 2022, the faction steadily rose in popularity.

Since adding the son of Rey Mysterio to the mix after turning on Edge and his father at the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, flashes of brilliance emerged in every segment they were in, but it skyrocketed during the Thanksgiving and Christmas segments they had.

The Judgment Day's dynamic has been fun to watch for the fans since their on-camera chemistry showcases how well each member bounces off the other, whether on the mic or during their respective matches.

WWE has already sowed the seeds of the next big storyline for the faction after Priest was encouraged by Mysterio to use the Money in the Bank contract, but was ruined by Balor, leading to a heated discussion between the two.

The promotion could do no wrong in pushing the stable to the forefront because of the fans' investment in its characters, and it only appears to be a matter of time before they ultimately become the top act in WWE.