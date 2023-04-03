KEY POINTS WWE chief content officer Triple H indirectly addressed the sale on tonight's episode of Raw

The company structure of WWE is expected to remain similar to that of the UFC after Endeavor's purchase

On the pro wrestling side of things, it will likely stay the course

WWE chairman Vince McMahon did the impossible by selling off the pro wrestling empire that he and his father built over the course of 70 years to UFC's parent company of Endeavor Media, and fans are already wondering how it might change things.

Reports of the deal being made official emerged following WrestleMania 39 Night 2 on Sunday, April 2, and WWE chief content officer Triple H addressed it on the opening segment of Raw tonight.

"I am here to assure you that we ain't going nowhere," he said in reference to the sale as the crowd cheered him on.

"The same WWE that you love, the superstars, the action, the drama, all of it. We are going nowhere. We will be here week in and week out, event after event... because we are the WWE. And just like it says in the beginning–then, now, together forever."

While Triple H did not explicitly state what he was referring to, it lines up perfectly with what the initial reports stated about WWE's company structure following rumors of a sale nearing.

McMahon, Triple H and WWE CEO Nick Khan are all believed to be staying on in their roles–similar to most UFC personnel remaining with the promotion following the Fertittas' sale of Zuffa to Endeavor.

According to CNN, the newly publicly traded company of WWE-UFC is believed to be worth around over $21 billion as WWE is valued to be around $9.3 billion, with shareholders of Endeavor and WWE expected to own 51 and 49 percent respectively.

With the upper management of WWE seemingly secure, attention now turns to the product.

Currently, it does not look like much will be changed since Endeavor has allowed UFC to run its own show and it appears to be the case with WWE.

WWE has found itself back in the good graces of the fans after years of frustration with Triple H in charge, and Endeavor would do well not to mess up the dynamic that has worked for the pro wrestling giant.

McMahon also addressed his potential role in WWE's creative moving forward.

"Yes and no. On a higher level, yeah [I will be involved]. In the weeds, which I always loved to get in the weeds in the past," McMahon was quoted to have said.

Fans have long worried about McMahon's return to creative since he was brought back as executive chairman of WWE in January, but the trajectory of most ongoing storylines still showcase signs of Triple H's reign.

WWE has notably strived for performers to have more of a connection to the audience and the decision to move away from heavily scripted promos has worked wonders–a move pushed by Triple H.

All in all, pro wrestling fans can expect the product in the squared circle to remain largely intact moving forward, but there is still that hint of unpredictability due to the sheer nature of the pro wrestling business.