KEY POINTS News of WWE's impending sale broke out between WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and Night 2

Endeavor Media is believed to be nearing a deal with WWE owner and executive chairman Vince McMahon

McMahon will retain his position as WWE alongside company CEO Nick Khan

Vince McMahon built himself a pro wrestling empire that has stood tall since he acquired it from his father, Vincent J. McMahon, in 1982, and it has only gotten even more popular in the modern era, though he might no longer be the one reaping the benefits.

Multiple reports have since come out during WWE's two-night grand spectacular of WrestleMania 39 that the company is nearing a deal with the Ari Emanuel-owned Endeavor Group, the parent company of the UFC.

According to CNBC, the deal will make WWE and UFC will be re-formed into a "new publicly traded company as part of the agreement."

However, their sources were unnamed "due to the confidential nature of the discussions."

The report also added that Endeavor will own 51 percent of this newly merged company with WWE shareholders getting 49 percent, while the deal also puts WWE's enterprise value—an economic measure reflecting the market value of a business—at $9.3 billion.

When it comes to the power structure of the new company, the report stated that Emanuel is likely to be chief executive of both Endeavor and the merged company, McMahon stays on as executive chairman with Endeavor president Mark Shapiro retaining his role with the new business entity.

This does put into question the roles of WWE CEO Nick Khan and UFC president Dana White, but it is alleged that they will be staying with their respective brands in the same roles moving forward–if the sale does happen.

The International Business Times cannot independently verify the details thus presented.

When asked by Nick Hasuman of Haus of Wrestling about the state of WWE and the backstage reactions to it during the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference, WWE chief content officer Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) brushed it off in hilarious fashion.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman had a similar reaction but made an allusion to All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) incident back in September 2022.

Triple H defended his response by stating that he wanted to focus on the action of WrestleMania 39 instead which makes sense on both a public relations and promoter level.

Building upon the success of Night 1 this past Saturday, April 1, WrestleMania 39 Night 2 produced hard-hitting affairs that concluded with Reigns and Cody Rhodes' main event matchup that will be talked about a lot in the coming days.

Many had believed that it was the end of Reigns' nearly thousand-day run with the titles, but it was not to be as Rhodes again fell short thanks to outside interference.

With WWE on the brink of having new owners, tons of questions remain about what the deal holds for their future on all levels and it is something that will be closely monitored by the general public.