NXT has proven to be a great in-house breeding ground of next-generation talent for WWE as names such as Austin Theory, Gunther, Montez Ford, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair all have been products of the system.

As such, WWE fans have been keeping an eye on the pro wrestling giant's third brand to try and predict who will be the next household name to come out of the black-and-gold brand.

During a therapy session with Dr. Beau Hightower, main roster standout and former NXT women's champion Bayley has a couple of names in mind.

"They (fans) could see it already, but Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys that I would definitely say you could bet money on that he's gonna be a big star and be on WrestleMania and SummerSlam and all the big shows and be a champion for years to come because I'm pretty sure he's still very young," Bayley mentioned.

Hayes has long been rumored for a main roster call-up due to his superior work in NXT with names such as Adam Cole (now with All Elite Wrestling), Grayson Waller, Apollo Crews and main roster stars Tommaso Ciampa and Solo Sikoa.

His high-flying in-ring style combined with his unwavering charisma on the mic has forced WWE fans and upper management to take a look at him and has even addressed his potential move to the big leagues in previous interviews.

In late February, Hayes himself denied notions that he was joining the main roster soon as part of the reformed Hurt Business stable to team up alongside the likes of WWE veterans Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

The talent is certainly there and whether the former two-time NXT North American Champion does make the move or not will likely depend on the outcome of his match with NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1.

Bayley also mentioned that NXT tag team Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and women talents like Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Zoey Stark are all primed for the bright lights as well.

Pretty Deadly has been a staple for the NXT brand's tag team division since moving over to the main NXT brand following NXT UK's rebrand to NXT Europe sometime later this year and have won the tag belts twice.

Amongst the women named by Bayley, Hartwell is the most well-known to WWE fans and the likeliest to join the main roster soon since she is in a holding pattern of sorts in NXT and has already had her taste of big-time action as part of the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

She also has storyline reason to make an appearance on either Raw or SmackDown as has connections to Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Candace LeRae and United States champ Theor—the five of them being part of The Way faction in NXT.

Jade, Perez and Stark are names that are quickly growing their respective brands in developmental and could very well be the future of WWE's women's division once they gain more experience under their belts.

The future of WWE is in good hands with industry legend Shawn Michaels running the show at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the aforementioned names are all trending upwards at the right time.