KEY POINTS Gunther cites his interaction with Brock Lesnar at the 2023 Royal Rumble as confirmation

Gunther has had some great bouts under his belt including his acclaimed match with Ilja Dragunov

Lesnar facing Gunther will be a great hoss-versus-hoss match

Pro wrestling fans are always on the lookout for the next big dream match in the industry and if WWE is to act on Gunther's wishes, booking him in an angle with Brock Lesnar just might be a great moment.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on The Cheap Heat podcast, Gunther revealed that their interaction during the 2023 Royal Rumble was the first time that they had ever met.

"The Rumble was literally the first time I met him. I think that moment we had in the Rumble was great, because that was all I needed out of it. It was like real-life confirmation that the audience is up for that, that they want to see it," Gunther told Rosenberg.

"Brock [Lesnar] is the one that has to happen at some point. I guess I made it my personal biggest obstacle."

WWE fans were teased with a potential one-on-one between the two monsters when they came face-to-face in the middle of the ring during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

After Lesnar took out every single competitor that would dare stand in his way, he welcomed Gunther to take a shot at him as the live crowd cheered for the tease.

As Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring, Gunther fired the first shot against Lesnar and when the former mixed martial artist no-sold it, the Intercontinental Champion hit him with a knee to the body that had Lesnar reeling against the ropes.

The former NXT United Kingdom Champion has been in some high-profile matches throughout his WWE career, including a highly acclaimed match against Ilja Dragunov for the title on the October 29, 2020 episode of NXT UK when Gunther was still going by the ring name Walter.

Because of the sheer physicality and emotions each man brought into the match, it was awarded the prestigious five-star rating from pro wrestling personality Dave Meltzer.

Seeing Lesnar tussle with Gunther on the main roster, be it for the Intercontinental Championship or not, would be a fun sight as it gives the latter a much-appreciated rub from one of the most dominant performers in the history of pro wrestling.

"When I watched him during his time in WWE, he was always the most impressive guy to me; absolute beast. Then I saw his stuff in Japan and UFC and then he came back. He's been on the top since then, one of the best wrestlers to ever do it in my mind. Just for that reason, I want to be able to prove myself against him," Gunther later added.

A hoss-versus-hoss match is always a fun viewing experience for the fans as both men can go as hard as they like throughout the entire contest while showcasing feats of strength against one another.

Gunther certainly has the chops to pull off an interesting bout from Lesnar as he enters the twilight of his career at age 45.