KEY POINTS CIA director William Burns said Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed the PLA to prepare for an invasion

Burns suggested that Xi is harboring doubts about whether China is capable of invading Taiwan

Chinese officials are reportedly holding back their plans to attack Taiwan due to the Ukraine war

A U.S. intelligence report revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027.

The intelligence report was revealed by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns during his interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

But Burns said that while Xi has tasked the PLA to prepare for an invasion, it doesn't mean that the Chinese president has already decided to attack the self-governing island in 2027.

"We do know, as has been made public, that President Xi has instructed the PLA, the Chinese military leadership, to be ready by 2027 to invade Taiwan, but that doesn't mean that he's decided to invade in 2027 or any other year as well," Burns said in the interview.

The CIA director suggested that Xi and the Chinese military leadership may be harboring doubts about whether China is capable of invading Taiwan, considering that Russia, its closest ally, is facing hardships in its war against Ukraine.

"I think our judgment at least is that President Xi and his military leadership have doubts today about whether they could accomplish that invasion," Burns said.

Burns also suggested that the solidarity of Western countries in supporting Ukraine is holding back Chinese officials from pursuing their plans to invade Taiwan. But he warned that it would only further embolden China.

Amid the increasing Chinese aggression against Taiwan, the U.S. reportedly plans to deploy up to 200 additional servicemen to the island to train its military.

The additional troop deployment aims to expand a training program with Taiwan and will see American servicemen teaching the Taiwanese military about U.S. weapons systems and military maneuvers.

According to Lt. Col. Martin Meiners, a Defense Department spokesperson, it reflects the U.S.' "rock-solid" commitment to defending the self-governing island against China and the "maintenance of peace and stability" in the region.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has already signaled her intent to boost the island's defense cooperation with the U.S. to thwart China's "authoritarian expansionism."

Earlier this month, Tsai met with a U.S. congressional delegation, which aimed to demonstrate the expansion of the two allies' "partnership on military and defense."

Tensions between China and Taiwan reached an all-time high in 2022 after China ramped up its warplane incursions in the island's air defense identification zone as well as naval exercises across Taiwan Strait.

China also launched major military drills in the run-up to the unprecedented visit of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August last year.

Taiwan-China tensions began in 1949 when the island split from mainland China after a bloody civil war. Since then, China has not recognized Taiwan's independence.