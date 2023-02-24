KEY POINTS The additional troops would be the U.S.' largest deployment of troops in Taiwan in decades

A contingent of the Taiwanese military would be trained by the Michigan National Guard in the U.S.

The Pentagon said the additional troop deployment shows that the U.S.' commitment to Taiwan is "rock-solid"

The U.S. is sending up to 200 more service personnel to Taiwan to train the self-governing island's military amid its growing tensions with China.

An unnamed U.S. official familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Thursday that the U.S. military plans to bolster its troops stationed in Taiwan.

The additional servicemen will expand a training program with Taiwan, which has included the National Guard, Special Ops and the Marines in previous years.

The Michigan National Guard will also train a Taiwanese Army contingent, including a military exercise at Camp Grayling in Michigan.

The planned troop increase was described by the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, as the largest deployment of U.S. forces in Taiwan in decades.

The additional troops will train Taiwan forces on U.S. weapons systems and military maneuvers to protect the island against a potential Chinese military offensive, according to WSJ.

The deployment of additional troops to Taiwan reflects the U.S.' "rock-solid" commitment to defend the island against the threat posed by China, according to the Pentagon.

"We don't have a comment on specific operations, engagements or training, but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People's Republic of China," Lt. Col. Marty Meiners, a Defense Department spokesperson, told Fox News Thursday.

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region," he added.

On Tuesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced that the island will boost its military ties with the U.S. in a bid to thwart China's "authoritarian expansionism."

During her meeting with the U.S. congressional delegation, Tsai declared that it was time to "explore even more opportunities for cooperation" with the U.S.

"Together we can continue to safeguard the values of democracy and freedom," Tsai said.

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, a member of the House Select Committee on strategic competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party, said his delegation's visit to Taiwan aims to expand the U.S.' "partnership on military and defense."

The growing cooperation between the U.S. and the self-governing island came after 2022 saw a record number of Chinese incursions that threatened Taiwan's security.

Last year, Taiwan recorded 1,727 Chinese warplanes entering its air defense identification zone, while the Chinese military ramped up naval exercises across Taiwan Strait.

China also launched large military drills when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan in August 2022 for an unprecedented visit that showcased the U.S.' commitment to supporting and defending the island.

President Joe Biden also recently signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes $10 billion to fund security assistance and training for the Taiwanese military.

Taiwan broke off from China in 1949 after a civil war. Since then, China has not recognized Taiwan's independence, but it continues to do business with the island.