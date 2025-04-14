Following Beijing's decision to raise tariffs on US goods to 125%—its most forceful response in the ongoing trade dispute with the Trump administration—Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed the country's readiness to withstand external pressure from the United States.

This latest move came just days after President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, while allowing a temporary pause for other countries.

The sharp rise in tariffs on both sides has shaken global markets and brought US-China trade to a near halt.

"There are no winners in a trade war, and going against the world will only lead to self-isolation," Xi said during a meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Beijing on Friday.

According to CNN, Xi added that China has grown through hard work, not outside help, and "is not afraid of any unjust suppression."

China's Finance Ministry criticized the US tariff measures, stating they pose a significant threat to the integrity of global trade regulations.

A spokesperson from China's Commerce Ministry criticized the escalating tariff measures, suggesting they have become more symbolic than economically meaningful.

The official also accused the United States of using tariffs as a means of exerting pressure and coercion in international trade relations.

China has increased tariffs to 125% on U.S. imports. President Xi Jinping says his nation is "not afraid." pic.twitter.com/NUB9qy2xno — Simon Williams (@SimonWPDE) April 11, 2025

China Warns of More Action if US Tariffs Persist

Despite raising tariffs to 125%, China says it does not plan to raise them further. But officials warned that if the US continues to harm China's economy, stronger actions will follow.

"If the US persists in substantively harming China's interests, China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight to the end," the Commerce Ministry said.

Some of those possible moves include banning US poultry, limiting American services like law firms, and reviewing how US companies profit from intellectual property in China.

China is also scaling back imports of US culture, including Hollywood movies. The China Film Administration said fewer American films will be shown, blaming US actions for a decline in interest among Chinese viewers.

Rather than calling President Trump, Xi has focused on building ties with other countries. He will travel next week to Southeast Asia, visiting Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia — nations once hit by US tariffs, BusinessTimes said.

His goal: show China as a stable trade partner and push back against US pressure.

In their meeting, Xi told Sánchez that now is the time to work together. "The more complex and volatile the international landscape becomes, the more important it is to maintain sound and stable relations," Xi said.

Meanwhile, President Trump said he is "very comfortable" with his tariff decision and is waiting for China to reach out. But so far, Beijing has not shown any sign of calling.

Originally published on vcpost.com