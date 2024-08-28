Google's recent defeat in a federal antitrust ruling opened the company up to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by Yelp, another tech giant that allows users to post business reviews.

Yelp filed its antitrust lawsuit against Google and parent company Alphabet, according to CNN, alleging a conspiracy to monopolize local search engine and advertising markets.

"Our case is about Google, the largest information gatekeeper in existence, putting its heavy thumb on the scale to stifle competition and keep consumers within its own walled garden," Yelp said in a Wednesday blog post.

Yelp, which has long complained about Google's dominance in the search engine market by suppressing its competitors, seeks to level the playing field for competitors in the case.

The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, comes after a federal judge ruling that Google violated US antitrust law earlier this month, setting the stage for legal action from competitors.