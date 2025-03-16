Yemen's Houthi militia has vowed retaliation against the U.S. after an airstrike on behalf of Israel killed 31 and injured more than 100 people on Saturday, most of whom were women and children.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi leader, called the U.S.' attack "unjustified," adding that it "will result in a response."

"The Zionist entity has not adhered to the ceasefire agreement, so our naval operations target it alone with the aim of lifting the siege on Gaza," al-Bukhaiti wrote in an X post shared Saturday.

"This is a moral and humanitarian position. America's involvement in the aggression against Yemen is unjustified and will result in a response. We will meet escalation with escalation, and the one who starts it is the most unjust," he added.

الكيان الصهيوني لم يلتزم بآتفاق وقف اطلاق النار لذلك فإن عملياتنا البحرية تستهدفه دون غيره بهدف رفع الحصار عن غزة, وهذا موقف اخلاقي وإنساني, وتورط امريكا في العدوان على اليمن غير مبرر وسيترتب عليه رد وسنقابل التصعيد بالتصعيد والبادئ اظلم. — محمد البخيتي(Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti) (@M_N_Albukhaiti) March 15, 2025

The U.S. airstrikes, which marked the Trump administration's second largest military campaign, were in response to Yemen's Iran-backed militia resuming "the ban on the passage of all Israeli ships" in defense of Gaza, the New York Times reported.

On March 7, the Houthi rebels warned Israel had four days to resume aid, including food, water and shelter, to Gaza, which Israeli forces had been blocking since March 2 in hopes of pressuring Hamas to release the rest of the hostages, circumventing the Israel-Hamas ceasefire brokered by the Trump administration.

The March 12 deadline came and went with no movement from Israel, prompting the Houthis to resume their attacks on Israeli ships.

On Saturday, the White House shared an X post celebrating the airstrikes.

"President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend US shipping assets and deter terrorist threats," the post stated.

"For too long American economic & national threats have been under assault by the Houthis. Not under this presidency," it continued. The Houthis, however, have never directly targeted the U.S.

President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend US shipping assets and deter terrorist threats.



For too long American economic & national threats have been under assault by the Houthis. Not under this presidency. pic.twitter.com/FLC0E8Xkly — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 15, 2025

U.S. Central Command also shared photos and videos on X of its air strikes leveling buildings in Yemen.

CENTCOM operations against Iran-backed Houthis continue... pic.twitter.com/DYvc3gREN8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

Many social media users expressed outrage at the strikes, especially in light of Trump campaigning on a terrorism- and war-free presidency.

"Houthis are defending Palestinians from genocidal terrorists. They're morally righteous, and you're a compromised Israel-firster soiling the US's moral reputation," @SithDubh stated in an X post.

Houthis are defending Palestinians from genocidal terrorists. They're morally righteous, and you're a compromised Israel-firster soiling the US's moral reputation. — Dubh Sith (@SithDubh) March 15, 2025

"Yay. We dropped millions of dollars in bombs on the poorest country in the Middle East just so Israel can keep starving Gaza. Go freedom," another X user wrote.

Yay. We dropped millions of dollars in bombs on the poorest country in the Middle East just so Israel can keep starving Gaza. Go freedom. — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) March 15, 2025

"Dear CENTCOM Command, Americans are getting sick to the US military being used to fight Israel's wars. Americans also coming to understand that the Houthis are enemies of Israel, for good reason. They are not the enemy of the U.S." a third added.

Dear CENTCOM Command,

Americans are getting sick to the US military being used to fight Israel’s wars. Americans also coming to understand that the Houthis are enemies of Israel, for good reason. They are not the enemy of the U.S. — Larry Cloetta (@not_insayne) March 15, 2025

President Trump further defended the airstrikes in a Truth Social post shared Saturday. In it, he stated the Houthi rebels' "ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON'T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!"

Originally published on Latin Times