Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Britain, France and Italy on Thursday, part of a whirlwind tour of European leaders aimed at securing aid ahead of pivotal US elections next month.

Kyiv could be facing its toughest winter yet this year, as Russia launches fresh waves of strikes on the country's power grid and advances across the eastern front line.

The Ukrainian leader will seek to secure as much financial and military backing as possible during the tour, as the prospect of a Donald Trump victory in November's crunch US vote throws support from Washington in doubt.

Zelensky's travel-packed itinerary will see him meet the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy -- all in their respective countries within the space of less than 48 hours.

According to Downing Street, the Ukrainian leader will visit UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Thursday, and also meet new NATO chief Mark Rutte there.

In the afternoon he will be in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, and is later expected to travel to Rome for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to Italian media.

Zelensky has an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Friday morning, and will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on the same day, according to a German government spokeswoman.

A key meeting with international allies planned for Saturday was postponed after US President Joe Biden called off a planned European trip to focus on the threat from Hurricane Milton.

Zelensky says his country desperately needs more aid to tip the balance of the war and secure victory on the battlefield as Russia captures dozens of small towns and villages in the east.

He also wants clearance to use long-range weapons supplied by allies, including the United States, to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

Ukraine relies on billions of dollars worth of financial and military aid from Washington to fight Russia's invasion, and the US presidential election in November could prove pivotal.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has promised to end the war "in 24 hours" if he is elected, a prospect Kyiv fears means being forced to make massive compromises to achieve peace.

Vice President and Democratic rival Kamala Harris has said she would not meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for peace talks if Ukraine was not also represented.

Zelensky has rejected any peace plan that would involve ceding territory to Russia, arguing Moscow must withdraw all its troops from inside Ukraine's borders to achieve lasting peace.