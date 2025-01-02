A 44-year-old zookeeper in Uzbekistan was tragically killed and partially consumed by lions after attempting to recapture the escaped animals for a video he intended to impress his girlfriend.

The incident took place at Lion Park, a private zoo in Parkent, Uzbekistan, which houses various animals, including 10 African lions.

On December 17, during his night shift, the zookeeper, known as F. Iriskulov unlocked the lions' enclosure to film himself handling the animals after they escaped into the courtyard, the Daily Star reported.

Iriskulov's attempt to interact with the three lions turned fatal when one of the animals attacked him on camera, leading to his death.

Rescuers later tranquilized two lions and fatally shot a third to secure the situation. Authorities confirmed that the lions had partially consumed the man's body.

Other staff discovered the remains hours later, and police launched an investigation to ensure no further public safety threats from the zoo.

Authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident, focusing on the zoo's operational protocols, safety measures, and the circumstances leading to the lions' escape.