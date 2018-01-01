For many, New Year’s Day is accompanied by the start of a New Year’s resolution. If you’re looking to eat healthier or get more physically fit in 2018, Netflix could very well be the first place you look for motivational videos.

For those with a Netflix DVD subscription, there are tons of work out videos you can request to rent from the service. However, for those who only have a streaming subscription, you’ll have to settle for titles that are more inspirational than instructional.

“Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness”- If your goal is to get more physically fit in the new year, this 2017 documentary about CrossFit athletes is just the motivation you need. The movie follows athletes as they compete for the title of Fittest Person on Earth.

“The Perfect Physique”- Talk about inspiration! This one-hour and 45-minute video gives a behind-the-scenes look at the top male fitness models in the world and what they do to stay fit.

“Hungry for a Change”- If your New Year’s resolution has to do with eating healthier, you’ll definitely want to watch their 2012 documentary. The title is said to expose “shocking secrets” about weight loss tricks the food industry uses.

“Impossible Dreamers”- It’s never too late to follow your dreams, and this film proves just that. The 2016 title follows amateur senior athletes as they train for competitions.

“The Truth About Alcohol”- Those planning to quit or cut back on their alcohol intake in 2018 will likely learn a thing or two from this 2016 title. In it, an emergency room doctor learns the truth about alcohol by looking at the science behind drinking.

“Food Choice”- The world’s diet and its effects on climate change is examined in this 2016 documentary, directed by Michal Siewierski.

“The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young”- Watch as athletes brave a contest based off a historic prison break that is described as “grueling” both mentally and physically.

“What’s With Wheat”- Those who suffer from gluten intolerance will surely appreciate this 2016 film. In it, scientists, farmers and nutritionists talk about how modern processes may be to blame.

“Fed Up”- This Katie Couric-narrated documentary takes a long look at the causes of obesity in children. It is worth noting this 2014 film was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival.

“Feel Rich”- Celebrities talk about the benefits of eating healthy and exercising.

“Sugar Coated”- Is sugar the “new tobacco”? Find out about the history of sugar in food and its impact on society in this 2015 film.