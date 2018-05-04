EA DICE has already confirmed that it will be releasing a new “Battlefield” game this year, which is widely believed to be set in World War II and entitled “Battlefield V.” However, a new rumor is now claiming that the 2018 “Battlefield” game might actually be named “Bad Company 3.”

This rumor began on Twitter when a user named Abbas Alrubaie claimed that “#Battlefield2018” will be “Battlefield: Bad Company 3.” For those unaware, the last game in the series was released way back in 2010 with the name “Bad Company 2.” It was released on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

It’s been pointed out that the user who made this tweet is being followed on Twitter by the official Battlefield Twitter account and other EA DICE developers. It was also discovered recently that the user is a DICE LA employee, according to Ubergizmo. When his tweet started gaining more attention, the user deleted it and made his Twitter account private.

Previous rumors suggest that the next “Battlefield” game will take place during WWII. Even if the next game is indeed “Bad Company 3,” a WWII setting wouldn’t be out of the question. A small part of “Bad Company 2” was set in that same era before it jumped to a “near future” setting. The game also had an expansion pack that featured the Vietnam War.

It’s also being speculated that EA DICE might be working on two different “Battlefield” titles at the same time. Game Rant pointed out that DICE has two development teams, one based in Los Angeles and another in Stockholm, Sweden. It’s possible that one team is working on “Bad Company 3,” which will be released later this year, and the other team is working on “Battlefield V,” which could be released in 2019 or 2020.

EA DICE hasn’t announced anything official yet, but the company has already confirmed that a new “Battlefield” game will definitely be released in 2018. The developer might provide fans with more information about the future of “Battlefield” games during its EA Play event at E3 2018 next month. For now, fans of the franchise should take this new rumor with a grain of salt.

