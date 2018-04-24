Developer DICE has already released the final DLC map pack for “Battlefield 1” and it has announced its plans for future updates. In a blog post, the developer confirmed that there will still be a few updates left for “Battlefield 1,” but it will stop giving monthly patches starting in June.

“We’re continuing monthly updates for Battlefield 1 until June 2018, in which you can expect fresh content together with various tweaks and fixes for the player experience,” DICE said on its website. “As you may have seen on the Updates Page, these updates can cover anything: matchmaking, weapon balancing, even Dreadnought horns that sometimes won’t stop blaring. Enjoy the road ahead and keep jumping in to ‘Battlefield 1’ regularly – you don’t want to miss what’s coming.”

DICE also said that the maps from the They Shall Not Pass DLC will be made available to everyone who owns “Battlefield 1.” The Rapture map is already available and the developer will unlock more maps for everyone later in May. In June, DICE will also add a new mode called Shock Operations. This will be a modified version of the regular Operations mode. Unlike the regular Operations, Shock Operations will only focus on one map, while two teams battle it out in the same sector-by-sector combat style of gameplay, according to GameSpot.

Shock Operations in “Battlefield 1” will support up to 40 players and will be playable on five maps: Giant’s Shadow, Prise de Tehure, Lupkow Pass, Zeebrugge and Rive Somme. Most of these maps are normally only available to owners of the “Battlefield 1” Premium Pass or those who bought the standalone expansion packs. However, these maps will be accessible to everyone who’s playing the Shock Operations game mode.

DICE didn’t give out any information on what its plans are for “Battlefield 1” after the month of June. The most likely scenario is that the developer will roll out fewer updates and patches while it prepares to release its new “Battlefield” game later this year.

“Battlefield 1” was released back in October 2016 and has received numerous updates, including some free content. With the game already nearing its second year, many are now excited for the next entry in the franchise, which is believed to be entitled “Battlefield V.”

“Battlefield V” hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it’s expected to be released later this fall. The game is rumored to be set during World War II and it is rumored to feature the same style of single-player campaign from “Battlefield 1.” DICE is also allegedly testing a Battle Royale mode for “Battlefield V.”

Photo: EA/DICE