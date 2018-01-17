Lifetime just announced that they will be releasing a movie inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.

Casting for “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story” is currently underway, but some fans are concerned that Lifetime will cast a “white” woman to portray Markle. The former “Suits” star is African-American, and viewers hope that the network will stay true to Markle’s roots when they chronicle her story.

Here are some actresses who may be fit to play the role of Markle in the Lifetime TV movie scheduled for release sometime this year

1 Zendaya

Zendaya is one of the top choices for the part. The actress has been in the industry for several years, and she is also mixed race. The 21-year-old actress previously told E! News that she has roots from Africa and Germany. She recently starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and some of her TV credits include “Shake It Up” and “K.C. Undercover.”

2 Candice Patton

“The Flash” star Candice Patton is also a perfect fit to play the role of Markle in the Lifetime project. She is much older than Zendaya and at 29 years old, she might have more experience in love than her younger counterpart.

Since “Harry & Meghan” will center on the couple’s courtship until their engagement, Patton might be able to portray the storylines with more accuracy.

3 Lukwesa Morin

Lukwesa Morin is not an actress, and it’s unclear if she is interested in acting. But she previously said that she’s been mistaken for Markle ever since the former actress starred in “Suits.”

The self-confessed Markle lookalike also won as the future royal’s doppelganger in the contest hosted by Beautifulpeople.com.

4 Kat Graham

“The Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham may also play the role of Markle in “Harry & Meghan.” Ever since The CW’s “TVD” wrapped up, Graham has not starred in another television show. However, the actress has some projects lined up for this year and may be unable to commit to another movie.

The official release date for “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story” has not yet been announced. But it may be available before or after their May 19 wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison