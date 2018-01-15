There's been quite a lot made recently of the possibility that Oprah could run for President in 2020, with even President Donald Trump addressing the possibility and claiming he would be able to still beat her.

While many seem fervently behind a potential Oprah candidacy, she isn't the only celebrity or major figure who could become a potential hopeful, as several other names have been thrown into the mix since Trump was elected. Here are five other potential celebrities who could consider a run for the Oval office:

Cynthia Nixon

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

The "Sex and the City" actress could decide to throw her hat in the ring, after her name was initially floated as potentially considering going up against New York Governer Andrew Cuomo in 2018. She has not actively confirmed whether or not she would consider any political run, but did admit later to the Today Show that she knew a lot of people would like to "see her" do so. However, since the current President didn't need any prior political experience to be elected, there's no reason to say she would either, and could instead focus her sights on the Presidency instead of a Governer title.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After being named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017, the actor admitted that he's joked about potentially seeking a Presidential candidacy for years, but that he's also since gotten more serious about the prospect as time has gone on.

"I used to say it jokingly but every time I was asked, it was with a real genuine interest. And it was very earnest," he said at the time. "And so I started to really think. Could I make a difference? Could I surround myself with really brilliant people to help me make decisions? Do I care about this country? And when the answers continued to come up yes, then I thought, there's a god chance. Yeah, one day. Then we'll do another interview like this."

He had also indicated it was a "possibility" in a May 2017 interview with GQ.

Mark Cuban

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The big thing for a celebrity who runs for President in 2020 is that they would need to be someone who runs on a Democratic ticket, since Donald Trump would be the Republican nominee to defend himself and get a second term. The billionaire and "Shark Tank" star has been vocal about his disdain for the current President since his candidacy first came to be, telling "Meet The Press" in 2016 that it was "more of a consideration" since it was clear that one didn't need to be a "perfect" candidate anymore.

Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

There have been hints in recent years that the Facebook CEO could be considering a Presidential bid. In an SEC filing for his company in 2016, there was a hint he was considering a position in a government office, and he also embarked on an ambitious tour throughout 2017 of all 50 States, meeting people living in each one and getting to know them better. He has not actively discussed any political aspirations he has.

Tom Hanks

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Tom Hanks has some real likability, similar to the kind that former Vice-President Joe Biden had with a large population of people. Because being likable would be key in an election that saw someone facing off against Trump, that makes Hanks a perfect candidate.

Plus, Seth Meyers joked at the Golden Globes that at the very least, he could be Oprah's choice for Vice-President if she ran. So if not as President, then Hanks could have another big political role.