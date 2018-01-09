After getting a standing ovation at the 75th Golden Globe Awards and a near-universal praise for delivering a moving speech against the sexual misconduct and harassment cases that have gripped Hollywood, American media proprietor, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey has now been recognised by the first daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Trump joined the bandwagon of immense praise for Winfrey as she tweeted the talk show host’s speech describing it as "empowering" and "inspiring”. Trump tweeted her complete approval on Monday night and urged everyone to come forward and say Times Up. She also added the hashtag #United.

However, Trump’s appreciation tweet towards Winfrey seemed to backfire. The initial responses to the tweet went from mockery to disgust. A lot of Twitter users felt that Trump’s tweet lacked self-awareness and was tone deaf.

Some people were even quick to point out that her father, President Donald Trump has also been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by as many as 17 women. Among the celebrities was Chrissy Teigen who responded with a disgusted message while Alyssa Milano directed Trump to the Time's Up legal fund that will help her father's accusers with their expenses.

On Monday, Michael Wolff, the author of the controversial best-seller Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House was also asked during an appearance on MSNBC's The Last Word about Ivanka’s tweet to which he said, "Who does she think her father is? What does she think this White House is about?"

Trump’s tweet came just after the world started speculating on social media that Winfrey might run for president in 2020.

But, for everyone who was holding on to the idea of having Winfrey as their president are in for a disappointing news. According to Peter Alexander, National correspondent for NBC News, a source close to Winfrey has claimed that she has no intention of running for president in the next two years. “It’s not happening. She has no intention of running,” the source said. The source also confirmed that the news is from Winfrey herself.

Will Winfrey decide to run for president in 2020 is something only time will tell but until then read the excerpt from her inspiring speech here.