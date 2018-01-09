Oprah May Not Run For President, But Ivanka Trump Liked Her Speech
After getting a standing ovation at the 75th Golden Globe Awards and a near-universal praise for delivering a moving speech against the sexual misconduct and harassment cases that have gripped Hollywood, American media proprietor, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey has now been recognised by the first daughter, Ivanka Trump.
Trump joined the bandwagon of immense praise for Winfrey as she tweeted the talk show host’s speech describing it as "empowering" and "inspiring”. Trump tweeted her complete approval on Monday night and urged everyone to come forward and say Times Up. She also added the hashtag #United.
However, Trump’s appreciation tweet towards Winfrey seemed to backfire. The initial responses to the tweet went from mockery to disgust. A lot of Twitter users felt that Trump’s tweet lacked self-awareness and was tone deaf.
Some people were even quick to point out that her father, President Donald Trump has also been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by as many as 17 women. Among the celebrities was Chrissy Teigen who responded with a disgusted message while Alyssa Milano directed Trump to the Time's Up legal fund that will help her father's accusers with their expenses.
On Monday, Michael Wolff, the author of the controversial best-seller Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House was also asked during an appearance on MSNBC's The Last Word about Ivanka’s tweet to which he said, "Who does she think her father is? What does she think this White House is about?"
Trump’s tweet came just after the world started speculating on social media that Winfrey might run for president in 2020.
But, for everyone who was holding on to the idea of having Winfrey as their president are in for a disappointing news. According to Peter Alexander, National correspondent for NBC News, a source close to Winfrey has claimed that she has no intention of running for president in the next two years. “It’s not happening. She has no intention of running,” the source said. The source also confirmed that the news is from Winfrey herself.
Will Winfrey decide to run for president in 2020 is something only time will tell but until then read the excerpt from her inspiring speech here.
"In 1964, I was a little girl sitting on the linoleum floor of my mother's house in Milwaukee, watching Anne Bancroft present the Oscar for best actor at the 36th Academy Awards. She opened the envelope and said five words that literally made history: 'The winner is Sidney Poitier.'" (Poitier became the first black man to be presented with the DeMille Award in 1982). Up to the stage came the most elegant man I'd ever seen. I'd never seen a black man being celebrated like that. I tried very many times to explain what a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats, as my mom came through the door bone-tired from cleaning other peoples' houses. It is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given the same award. It is an honor and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them. I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have, and I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. I want, tonight, to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue. They're the women whose names we'll never know. For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."