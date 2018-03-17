Kate Middleton and Prince William will be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in less than two weeks. The couple rarely shows PDA, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a lot of sweet words for each other.

Middleton and Prince William were quoted praising each other in their previous interviews and announcements. Check out how she described their first meeting and how the royal prince tried to impress her.

First Meeting

"Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you," Middleton said in an interview when asked about her first impression with Prince William.

According to the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William did not attend the Freshers Week. So, it took time for them to get to know each other, but they eventually became close friends.

Prince William cooks for Middleton

On the same interview, Middleton confessed that Prince William cooked for her. But the Duke's skills in the kitchen is not superb.

"When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners and what would happen was I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background just trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation, so I was quite glad she was there at the time," Prince William said.

Prince William sad about Princess Diana not meeting his wife

In an interview with ABC host Katie Couric, the father-of-two confessed that he was heartbroken that his mom didn't get to meet the love of his life.

"I think she would have loved the day and I think, hopefully, she'd be very proud of us both for the day. I'm just very sad that she's never going to get a chance to meet Kate," the Duke of Cambridge said (via Hello!).

They have sweet messages for each other during their engagement

In 2010, Prince William and Middleton announced their engagement. During their announcement, the pair revealed what they loved about each other.

"Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things, we're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about," Prince William said about Middleton.

"You know, over the years William has looked after me, he's treated me very well – as the loving boyfriend he is, he is very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times," Middleton said about the Duke.

Prince William looks after Middleton

The second-in-line to the throne always considers Middleton's comfort and convenience. Speaking with Army Colonel Robert O'Brien, the Duchess of Cambridge said, "I'm very, very lucky. He looks after me as much as possible."

Photo: Getty Images/David Rowland