St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, but not everyone is about to join a pub crawl. Enjoy your usual lazy Saturday with an Irish-themed binge-watching session. These TV shows were made in Ireland, but they’re available on U.S. streaming platforms.

“Jack Taylor” (Netflix) “Game of Thones” star Iain Glen stars as the titular private investigator. He had to become a P.I. after he was fired from the police force when he assaulted a politician. Now, he spends his time drinking and solving cases that the cops overlook. All nine episodes are available on Netflix.

“Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope” (Netflix) This dramedy follows Aisling (Seána Kerslake) and Danielle (Nika McGuigan), two twenty-somethings trying to figure out their lives. The start to realize that they just might have to grow up soon. All of the six episodes are under 30 minutes, so it’s the perfect quick binge-watch.

“Striking Out” (Acorn TV) This drama follows a Dublin lawyer (Amy Huberman) who discovers her fiancée (Rory Keenan) is having an affair and turns her life upside down. She calls off the wedding and quits her job to start an unconventional private practice. “Orphan Black” actress Maria Doyle Kennedy and “The Night Manager” actor Neil Morrissey also star. Season 2 debuted on the streaming platform Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Acorn TV

“Single-Handed” (Amazon Prime) Owen McDonnell stars as Sergeant Jack Driscoll, an officer who is transferred to his birthplace in a remote Irish town. However, the tiny village has a big murder, and it’s up to Jack to figure out who killed a young woman.

“Bridget & Eamon” (Amazon Prime) This half-hour comedy features a 1980s couple “with their indeterminate number of children” and their everyday hijinks. The couple is played by Bernard O’Shea and Jennifer Maguire. Two of the show’s three seasons are available for streaming.

“Moone Boy” (Hulu) “Bridesmaids” star Chris O’Dowd created, co-wrote and starred in this Irish comedy. The half-hour show focuses on a boy (David Rawle) growing up in Boyle, County Roscommon in Ireland in the late 1980s and the early 1990s with an imaginary friend, Sean (O’Dowd). All three seasons are available for streaming.