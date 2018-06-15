Some dads might love nothing more than firing up the grill and enjoying a cold one as he is surrounded by loved ones this Father's Day. However, if your dad prefers some quality time in a dark cool movie theater, then there are several options for movies you can treat him to this Father's Day. From animated comedies to horrific thrillers, Here are the top movies playing in theaters during Father's Day Weekend 2018.

"Deadpool 2"

Photo: 20th Century FOX

The wisecracking mercenary is back in this adventure, which sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) meeting Russell (Julian Dennison), an angry teenage mutant who becomes the target of Cable (Josh Brolin). Deadpool quickly joins forces with Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Domino (Zazie Beetz) and others to protect the young man from his superior enemy. The movie is perfect for any dad who loves the superhero genre but also enjoys seeing it turned completely on its head, which "Deadpool" does perfectly. Watch the trailer above.

"Gotti"

This biopic follows the story of famed gangster John Gotti (John Travolta) as he rises to the top of New York underworld to become the head of the Gambino crime family—and chronicles the toll it takes on his life.

"Hereditary"

After a woman passes away, her daughter's family begins to learn some increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry—and find themselves trying to outrun a sinister fate. If dad loves horror movies, this one could be right up his alley.

"The Incredibles 2"

The long-awaited sequel to the first animated feature about a family of superheroes is the perfect family-friendly fare this weekend. The fact that this one follows Mr. Incredible as he focuses on being a stay-at-home dad while Elastigirl goes off to save the world makes it even better for Father's Day.

"Ocean's Eight"

If dad is a fan of the first "Ocean's" films but wants to see the fierce all-female take, then this version with an all-star cast is the perfect film for him, as a new crew targets the heist of a $150 million necklace. The cast includes Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling and Dakota Fanning.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

If dad is a "Star Wars" fan then why wouldn't you take him to see this epic? The story follows a young Han Solo as he tries to secure the Millennium Falcon for a daring adventure to the mining planet Kessel to steal a batch of valuable coaxium. The cast includes Alden Ehrenreich as a young Solo, as well as Donald Glover as Lando Calrissan and Emilia Clarke as Kira.

"Superfly"

This remake of the 1972 film of the same name follows career criminal Youngblood Priest (Trevor Jackson) as he makes a move to get out of the Atlanta drug scene but makes a mistake which threatens to shut the whole operation down first.

"Tag"

Five highly competitive friends resume their no-holds-barred game of tag that's been going for years with one goal in mind: the rest of the group finally defeating the only undefeated player as his wedding approaches. However, what should be an easy win quickly explodes into an all-out war.