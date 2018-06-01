Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows debuting in June. While some are favorites from the big and small screens, the streaming platform also has plenty of exciting original titles debuting this month. Check out the best of Netflix’s June offerings below:

“Just Friends” (June 1) Chris (Ryan Reynolds) loves his best friend, Jamie (Amy Smart), but she just wants to be friends. He leaves town, and 10 years later, he is a successful record exec dating a pop star (Anna Faris). However, he still can’t get over his first love.

“He Named Me Malala” (June 1) This 2015 documentary follows Pakistani teen Malala Yousafzai. After the Taliban tried to kill her, she became an advocate for children’s rights and a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

“Thor: Ragnarok” (June 5) Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds out he has a super evil sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), and he gets sent to Sakaar, where he finds Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). He puts together a ragtag team to get back to Asgard and save them from Hela’s reign.

Photo: Marvel Studios

“Sense8” (June 8) The sci-fi series was abruptly canceled after a massive cliffhanger last season, but Netflix decided to give fans a movie special to wrap up the story of the eight psychically connected humans.

“Queer Eye” Season 2 (June 15) Though the first season only debuted in February, the Netflix revival is already back for more heartwarming stories of people learning to love themselves.

“Set It Up” (June 15) One of the most highly anticipated romantic comedies of summer isn’t hitting the big screen. Instead, it’s a Netflix original. Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell star as overworked assistants who want to give their intense bosses, played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs, a distraction. They set up their Type-A superiors so they can have a little time to relax.

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 14 (June 16) Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers) face unexpected struggles as they get back together. Owen (Kevin McKidd) deals with the return of his sister and the discovery of Amelia’s (Caterina Scorsone) brain tumor. Meredith makes groundbreaking discoveries. Fourteen seasons in and this ABC drama still has viewers hooked.

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” Season 2 (June 22) Harlem’s bulletproof hero returns in this Netflix original series. Unlike the other Defenders, Luke’s (Mike Colter) identity isn’t a secret. In fact, he’s become a bit of a local celebrity — but that means he’s more likely to be targeted by new threats.

“GLOW” Season 2 (June 29) The Netflix original series about the beginning of women’s wrestling returns. Now that the ladies finally understand what they are doing and see that there is an audience for it, they will be even more invested in launching the new show. Now, however, Debbie (Betty Gilpin) is a producer.

Netflix is adding plenty of new titles, but the service will also be deleting some movies and TV shows. Check out what will disappear in June.