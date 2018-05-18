It has not been the greatest week for New York City-based lawyer Aaron Schlossberg. Video emerged of Schlossberg accosting employees of a Manhattan restaurant for speaking Spanish, even threatening to call ICE and have them deported for it, earlier this week. Mere hours later, he was identified and viciously trolled online.

As of Friday, the consequences for Schlossberg’s actions have piled up significantly. On Thursday, the people who managed his office space on Madison Avenue decided the video violated their values and kicked him out, leaving him without a place to work, according to the New York Post.

“It’s totally contrary to everything we believe in as a company and personally,” Corporate Suites president Hayim Grant said to the Post. Also on Thursday, video emerged of Schlossberg avoiding reporters and hiding his face on the street using an umbrella.

The New York Post caught up with that racist lawyer Aaron Schlossberg — and it was ugly pic.twitter.com/AlUdqwm3UN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 17, 2018

His lack of a working space might not be the biggest hindrance to practicing law, though. A complaint filed against him to the New York State Unified Court System’s Departmental Disciplinary Committee could theoretically lead to a variety of punishments, from suspension to complete disbarment, according to the Post.

Internet detectives found multiple other videos of Schlossberg behaving similarly towards minorities after the initial video went viral, showcasing a history of controversial behavior. A former client of his told the New York Post that he had temper problems, though not necessarily always pertaining to matters of race.

Fox News contributor and generally controversial commentator Tomi Lahren even weighed in after TMZ encountered her at an airport. She called his behavior “ridiculous” and said he crossed a line, despite her own views on matters like immigration.

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images