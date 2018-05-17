New York-based lawyer Aaron Schlossberg was trolled and criticized on the internet after he was captured on video shouting at employees of a restaurant in midtown Manhattan for speaking in Spanish with customers.

In the video, Schlossberg was seen telling the manager of Fresh Kitchen: "And my guess is they're not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country.”

After news of Schlossberg’s racist rant got out, people have trolled the lawyer on multiple platforms, including on Google itself. When you type his name on the search engine, the picture of The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg Esq. P.L.L.C that appears on the right was altered a number of times.

It was changed at least twice in the span of writing this article. Presently it shows a man wearing a Mexican wrestling mask holding a sandwich.

Photo: Screenshot

Before that it showed Schlossberg wearing a Mexican hat, grinning widely standing in front of a Mexican restaurant. There was also a picture of a pizza sometime before that.

Photo: Screenshot

This basically means that as Google took down the photos, trolls kept on putting a different one back up. People have also flooded Google and Yelp with one-star reviews of the law firm.

“Dear Aaron, The US has been protecting your country of heritage for decades and you want to degrade hard working people who are trying to make a better life for themselves in the land of the free and home of the brave. You are not brave, just a coward and bully trying to inflict fear into good people,” wrote one reviewer on Google.

While another wrote: “This ‘lawyer’ is a complete racist. He thinks that all Hispanics are undocumented... and that he pays for their ‘welfare’... which is known to not be true. Your a complete disgrace. You made yourself look like a complete disgusting fool. You should get your license taken away and I hope it happens soon.”

One Yelp reviewer, Sam C., shared his personal experience with Schlossberg. “When I met with him at his office he decided to sit down with me and talk to me about how much he hates illegal immigrants and that he hoped that if he hated foreigners enough, white America would accept him as white and not a ‘gefilte fish-smelly Jew,’” the reviewer said.

The reviewer added that Schlossberg had a mission to be recognized as a White American and to fulfill his goal, he decided on spreading “as much anti Spanish and anti-immigrant hatred as possible.” The lawyer also hoped to deflect people from the fact that his grandparents were illegal immigrants who were also Holocaust survivors.

So many people took to Yelp to post negative comments about the law firm that the review posting platform put an “active cleanup alert” on the page. When there is a sudden surge of remarks posted against a service, Yelp works to "remove both positive and negative posts that appear to be motivated more by the news coverage itself than the reviewer's personal consumer experience with the business."

Photo: Screenshot

There was also rumors of someone organizing a mariachi band in front of Schlossberg's office.

Schlossberg also body-shamed a Latina woman in the same facility, after threatening to get her deported and complaining about having to pay her welfare.

“Maybe you shouldn’t eat that sandwich,” the lawyer was seen saying in the video. “Maybe you should take a break from the food.”