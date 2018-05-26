Abby Lee Miller is finally done with what seemed like the most difficult time of her life. She’s been released from the halfway house where she served the final two months of her prison sentence. However, the “Dance Moms” instructor’s celebration took a different turn when she was called out for using the wrong quotation to mark her liberation.

On Friday, Miller took to Instagram to celebrate her release. She shared a black and white photo of herself pointing a finger to her wristwatch. “TIMES UP!!!! ‘Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.’ Martin Luther King Jr.,” she captioned the snap and used the hashtags “#abbylee #abbyleemiller #abbyleeisfree #free #freedom #dancemoms.”

While some of Miller’s post were happy for her, many expressed their disgust at her choice of words. “Omg seriously…MLK would be turning in his grave if he knew you were using that quote! Inequality vs law breaker…not quite the same thing,” one wrote. “Great your Time is up, but totally different than slavery and racial segregation,” another commented.

Many others called out Miller for not thinking things through when she made her post. They even urged the Lifetime star to never quote Martin Luther again. “With all due respect please do not reference Dr. King. He believed in kindness and being mild mannered above all else,” a fan stated.

In May 2017, Miller was sentenced to 366 days in prison for bankruptcy fraud. After spending eight months in prison, she was transferred to a halfway house in Long Beach, California on March 27 to serve the remainder of her sentence there, according to Us Weekly.

Aside from her incarceration, Miller made headlines recently after getting diagnosed with a type of cancer called non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and undergoing a medical procedure to address the severe back pain she’s been experiencing because of her condition.

Following the surgery, Miller’s doctor, Dr. Hooman Melamed told Entertainment Tonight that the television personality has a good chance of surviving the disease. “People who have been diagnosed with this have a good prognisis,” the orthopedic surgeon said.

Miller had to leave “Dance Moms” last year due to her prison sentence. While she was away, “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke took over the show.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez