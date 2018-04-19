Abbe Lee Miller does not have a spinal infection. But this good news immediately turned bad for the “Dance Moms” star after it was revealed that she has cancer instead.

On Wednesday, Miller’s doctor, Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, exclusively disclosed to People the TV personality’s serious medical condition. According to the orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital, Miller has a type of cancer called non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“It was not an infection,” Dr. Melamed said after Miller underwent an emergency surgery on Tuesday. “It was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — it’s a type of cancer.” The doctor then disclosed that Miller will have to undergo some tests first to determine the best treatment for her condition.

“We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery,” Dr. Melamed explained. “Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor — it just depends [on] the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”

A rep for Miller opined that what Dr. Melamed disclosed was simply the “preliminary diagnosis.” Meanwhile, a representative for Miller’s physician admitted to Access that the Lifetime reality TV star may indeed have the disease, but it’s still too early to confirm this since the pathology results are still pending.

After serving her 366-day sentence at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, Miller transferred to a halfway house recently. However, her health deteriorated quickly since leaving prison. On April 10, TMZ exclusively reported that Miller was rushed to the ER of a nearby hospital from the Residential Reentry Center due to an “unspecified medical complaint.”

Then just this Tuesday, Dr. Melamed performed an emergency surgery for a multi-level laminectomy on Miller after the latter suffered “excruciating neck pain” and weakness in her arm. Following the medical procedure, Dr. Melamed revealed that Miller could have died if she didn’t undergo the surgery. “If we didn’t do something, she was going to die. Her blood pressure was bottoming out. She was not doing well,” he said.

While the final diagnosis is still not out, Miller is currently recovering in the ICU, according to Dr. Melamed.

