Abby Lee Miller just shared a harrowing update with her fans and followers on social media amid her battle with cancer.

On Friday, the former “Dance Moms” star posted a photo taken from her hospital bed to Instagram. In the snap, Miller is seen resting her head against a pillow that bears the message: “Save those tears for your pillow.” She captioned the post, “Practice what you preach!,” and used the message as a hashtag.

The emotional message on Miller’s pillow is actually a phrase that the 51-year-old television personality notably said on the Lifetime reality series. Miller used the phrase to her girls who got emotional before or after their routines, and it has since become the statement plastered on the pillow cases the choreographer is selling via her dance company’s website.

In her latest Instagram update though, Miller seems to be using her famous phrase in a different context, especially since she underwent an emergency back surgery in April. Last week, Miller took a photo of the 18 stitches she got following the medical procedure.

Miller is currently staying at a hospital in Los Angeles while recuperating from the surgery. The dance coach was also preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which is a type of cancer that mainly affects the lymphatic system.

Miller’s doctor, Dr. Hooman Melamed told Entertainment Tonight that the television personality’s diagnosis is still pending. The orthopedic surgeon also confirmed that Miller has a good chance of surviving the disease. “People who have been diagnosed with this have a good prognosis,” Dr. Melamed said.

Dr. Melamed also relayed to People via a rep that Miller’s health is “looking good” following her emergency surgery. However, Miller still needs to undergo another spinal surgery soon. “She will need another surgery in her spine, but she has a lot more movement in her arms, legs and toes,” the doctor said.

Miller exited “Dance Moms” last year before she served her prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California. At the end of March 2018, she was moved to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach.

Two weeks after transferring to the halfway house, Miller was rushed to the hospital due to a thyroid condition. Medical examinations later on revealed that she was suffering from a more serious condition, and she has since been staying at the hospital.

