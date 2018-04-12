Abby Lee Miller’s doctor is speaking up about the medical condition of the “Dance Moms” star. He says the television personality’s health has worsened because Miller stopped taking some of her medication.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, weight loss surgeon Dr. Michael Russo disclosed why Miller is experiencing severe back pain, which led to the Lifetime star’s hospitalization this Tuesday. Russo said Miller is not in a good situation at present, adding that the severe pain she’s experiencing stems from her severe hypothyroidism.

“Her hypothyroidism got so severe she had an assortment of symptoms. Most dramatic is severe muscle and bone pain in her back, shoulders, arms and legs,” the doctor, who performed a gastric sleeve surgery on Miller last year, said.

“Hypothyroidism can give you severe muscle cramping, weakness and pain. You can have severe difficulty moving your arms and legs. If left untreated it’s been reported people can become comatose,” Dr. Russo explained. “This is a serious medical concern.”

Earlier this week, medics responded to a call at the Residential Reenty Center for an “unspecified medical complaint.” Sources told TMZ that when the first responders arrived, Miller was seen walking out of the facility and getting into an ambulance. The television personality was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Miller’s condition worsened because she stopped taking one of her thyroid medication, according to Dr. Russo. The famous choreographer was apparently instructed by another doctor to do so, and clearly it didn’t do her any good. Dr. Russo said the medical instruction led Miller to be rushed to the emergency room twice.

Fortunately, there is hope for Miller’s condition to improve. “The good news is we got it addressed quickly. She’s already feeling better because we are supplementing her medications back in and she is on the road to recovery, but a lot of damage was done,” he said.

Miller was recently released from prison after serving her sentence of 366 days at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California for bankruptcy fraud. Following her release, Miller transferred to a halfway house towards the end of March, according to People.

Photo: Getty Images/Ari Perilstein