A husband and father throws his family for a loop when he decides to quit his job to start a podcast company in ABC’s new sitcom, “Alex, Inc.” Before the series premieres on Wednesday night, get to know the cast a little bit better.

Zach Braff (Alex Schuman)

The star is making his grand return as a TV show lead after playing Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian on hospital comedy “Scrubs” for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. Aside from this major project in his career, Zach Braff also voiced the titular role in the film “Chicken Little,” was the lead in “The Last Kiss” opposite Rachel Bilson and starred in the drama “Wish I Was Here” with Joey King.

Tiya Sircar (Rooni)

Tiya Sircar’s face will be very familiar to fans of NBC’s “The Good Place,” where she’s played the role of Vicky, while many might recognize her voice from her roles in animated series like “Spirit Riding Free,” “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Star Wars: Forces of Destiny.” She was also in live action TV shows including “Master of None,” “The Mindy Project,” “Witches of East End” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

Photo: ABC/Bob D’Amico

Michael Imperioli (Eddie Ramirez)

Viewers might not immediately recognize his name, but they’ll surely recognize Michael Imperioli’s face. The actor has had roles in a number of popular movies, including “Goodfellas,” “Malcolm X” and “Bad Boys,” as well as a bunch of TV shows, like “The Sopranos,” “Californication” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

Hillary Anne Matthews (Deirdre Riordan)

Prior to landing a role on this new ABC series, Hillary Anne Matthews worked on the web series “Single by 30” with Harry Shum Jr. and Kina Grannis in 2016, as well as the go90 shows “Drive Share” and “The Elite Daily Show” last year.

Elisha Henig (Ben Schuman)

The 14-year-old actor got his on-screen start in 2014 with the short film “Circles” and has been working hard ever since, with a slew of credits to show for it. Elisha Henig has been in Nickelodeon shows like “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” “Game Shakers” and “School of Rock,” as well as some primetime dramas, including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Mr. Robot.”

Audyssie James (Soraya Schuman)

This will be Audyssie James’ first lead acting role, as her only prior filming experience was an episode of “Sesame Street” last year as Sporty Kid #4.

Catch the premiere of “Alex, Inc.” on ABC on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EDT.