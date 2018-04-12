Ruby finally gets to face off with her idol in “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5, episode 17. The Ruby vs. Quake showdown we’ve been waiting for is here, and it’ll get violent fast.

In a sneak-peek video, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) comes face to face with Ruby (Dove Cameron). They’re in the mountains, so it looks like the Inhuman tracked down Coulson (Clark Gregg), who escaped Hydra’s custody with General Talbot (Adrian Pasdar). She will have to get through the teen fighting machine first, though.

Ruby seems delighted to meet “the legendary Quake,” but Daisy warns that she’s meaner in real life. Ruby makes her intentions clear: she didn’t grow up wanting to become Daisy. She wants to beat her. Watch the beginning of their showdown above.

Photo: ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Ruby’s attack is followed by her abandoning her mother. In the trailer for Friday’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Werner (Spencer Treat Clark) encourages Ruby to disobey General Hale (Catherine Dent). Then, the blonde attacks her mother in her bedroom. Watch the promo video below:

In episode 17, titled “The Honeymoon,” Ruby won’t be the only problem. “While an agent’s life hangs in the balance, Fitz, Simmons and Yo-Yo attempt to neutralize a weapon that could play a role in Earth’s destruction,” the synopsis for the ABC drama reveals.

In last week’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) was released by Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova Buckley) because they knew he could help them. Mack (Henry Simmons) was in charge and didn’t agree, so he was locked up. It looks like Mack will still be trapped in episode 17, but let’s hope his imprisonment is worth it.

“The Honeymoon” was written by James C. Oliver & Sharla Oliver and directed by Garry A. Brown.

Enjoy the new “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” episodes while you can. The ABC drama will wrap up on May 18, ABC announced. For now, it’s just considered the season finale, but it could be a series finale if ABC doesn’t renew the flagship Marvel show. The title would certainly be fitting if it is the last goodbye. SpoilerTV reports episode 22 will be called “The End.”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5, episode 17 airs Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.