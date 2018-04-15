“Agony” didn’t get the age-rating that Madmind Studio was aiming for, so the developer had to tone down the violence, torture and nudity in the game by censoring them. Nevertheless, Madmind understands its market quiet well, and it knows how they love the gore it promised when the survival horror was announced. So it is releasing a patch that would disable the adult content censor post-launch.

On Saturday, Madmind Studio published a Kickstarter update that tackles the issue of censorship in the game. In its letter to fans and supporters of its crowdfunding campaign, the developer explained the changes it had to do and the special patch that will arrive to the PC version of its game.

“In order to be able to publish the game, we had to make some compromises. Otherwise, we would have had to delete the whole project and never release it,” Madmind wrote. “With that in mind, we have spent a lot of time to make sure that censorship will not affect the perception of the game.”

According to Madmind, it has engaged in discussions with age-rating companies just so “Agony” could get an M (Mature) rating instead of an AO (Adult-Only) rating. The latter by the way means the game won’t be fit for release on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. To ensure that “Agony” will have an M rating, Madmind had to modify some adult content scenes by tweaking the camera frame.

Now the problem with the censorship is it won’t allow the game to deliver the full experience that fans are after. To address this problem, Madmind has decided to come up with a special, optional patch that would disable the censorship in the game. Sadly, the patch will only arrive on the PC platform. The developer also wanted to bring it to consoles, but it is not possible from “a technical and legal point of view.”

As a result, Madmind is now encouraging backers who bought the console version of “Agony” to switch to the PC version. It is providing a detailed guide on how to do the switch in an upcoming Kickstarter update.

“Agony” was originally scheduled for release on March 30, 2018. However, Madmind was forced to delay it due to the rating issue. The developer has yet to announce a new release date, as per PC Gamer.

“Agony” is a first-person, survival horror that’s set in hell. The official description for the game reads: “You will begin your journey as a tormented soul within the depths of hell, without any memories about your past. The special ability to control people on your path, and even possess simple minded demons, gives you the necessary measures to survive in the extreme conditions you are in.”

“By exploring the hostile environment and interacting with other weary souls of the hellscape, the hero will soon understand that there is only one way to escape from Hell, and it will require meeting the mystical Red Goddess.”

Photo: Madmind Studio