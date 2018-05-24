Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., indeed watched the royal wedding, but not at the comfort of his home in Mexico.

Airbnb owner, Charlotte Jane, confirmed to the Daily Mail that Thomas checked in to her property in Baja Malibu, Tijuana, Mexico, around 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 17. Thomas checked out of the quaint property on Monday.

“His friend picked him up from the hospital and brought him to me. She said he was looking for a safe haven for him to go to. She was taking care of her friend. He had just come from the hospital. He was really, really nice. I said it was last minute and I’d have to do some changing of the sheets and things, but he said he didn’t care he just needed somewhere to rest. He was very, very humble,” Jane said.

During their conversation, Thomas asked Jane if there was a television inside her property, and she told him yes.

“He stayed in the apartment with the windows shut. People came and brought him food and things. I offered a couple of times to do him dinner, but he was reluctant to unlock his door. When he left I said to him that I watched the wedding and I thought his daughter looked beautiful. He said, ‘thank you,’ and said, ‘yes she did.’ He said the wedding was beautiful,” Jane shared.

Thomas was supposed to walk Markle down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. But at the last minute, he confirmed that he wouldn’t be able to make it to his daughter’s nuptials. Initially, royal fans thought that it was because of the staged photographs he was involved in.

But it was later on confirmed that Thomas suffered from a heart attack and had to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, when Thomas booked Jane’s apartment, he was only charged $30 per night. But the price has ballooned to $567 afterward. After checking out of the property, Thomas was photographed riding a car with a grocery bag in tow.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson