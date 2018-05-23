Meghan Markle’s affection towards Prince Harry was on full display during their recent engagement at the Buckingham Palace.

On their way out, Markle was seen holding and rubbing her husband’s back. A few seconds later, she holds Prince Harry’s arm, and they continued walking together.

Rebecca English, a royal expert for the Daily Mail, called the gesture “protective.”

Last week, Angela Levin shared some of her conversations with Prince Harry from years ago. In her book, “Harry: Conversations with the Prince,” the author noted that it’s possible for the 33-year-old Duke of Sussex to have been drawn to Markle because of her maternal instincts. The former “Suits” star is three years older than Prince Harry so she can be protective of him sometimes.

“She knows what he needs, which among other things is a bit mothering. She mothers him a bit, but he needs it, and some women like to do it,” she wrote (via the Daily Mail).

But Markle is not the only one who will be doing the “protecting.” As a member of the royal family, she is now under full protection just like her husband.

Chris Jagger, a royal police expert, told Us Weekly, “To be forever in the public eye with very limited privacy isn’t a life suited to all. But as I understand it, both Meghan and Harry spent a significant period of time discussing and exploring whether or not this was the sort of life she wanted. She is surrounded by wise advisers who will help her make the transition from her old life into her new one.”

Meanwhile, the adorable couple also shared a hilarious moment on stage while Prince Harry was giving his speech to celebrate the Buckingham Palace Garden Party. A bee suddenly went into his ear and told the guests what just happened.

Markle could not control herself from giggling, and the Duchess of Sussex even bent her body forward while laughing. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, who were standing beside Markle, also laughed at Prince Harry.

The new royal was also seen holding hands with Parker-Bowles at one point.

