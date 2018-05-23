Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, a hug when she saw her at the wedding reception on Saturday.

William Hanson, a royal expert, said that Markle hugging her husband’s ex-girlfriend was not necessarily the correct etiquette.

“If you are a good friend of anyone after the ceremony, a hug is perfectly acceptable. Nobody wants to be hugged before and crease the dress. But the correct thing to do was she should have curtseyed for Her Royal Highness. You would do a bow or curtsy and greet them more familiar only if you were on those terms,” he told Express.

Meanwhile, Hanson also shared his thoughts about Prince Harry inviting his ex-girlfriend to his wedding. His other ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, was also present.

“Prince Harry clearly still has a relationship with her, even if it is now a platonic relationship. That speaks to the character of anybody if they are able to, after a decent break and slight readjustment, still get on with someone who played a major character in their life,” he said.

In related news, Vanity Fair reported that Prince Harry and Davy had a phone conversation before his wedding to Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party,” a source said.

Prince Harry and Davy dated on and off for about seven years. The two of them first met in boarding school. Two years ago, Davy told The Sunday Times that she and Prince Harry will always be good friends.

After their split in 2011, Prince Harry started dating Bonas. They were together for two years. After their break up, the British actress acknowledged the fact that it was quite difficult to date a prince.

“I have to be really careful what I say because people love putting people into boxes and into stereotypes especially in this country,” she said.

