A private jet, Dassault Falcon 7X, reportedly belonging to British-Belizean businessman and former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, Micheal Ashcroft, reeled off the runway in Malta which is an archipelago in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African coast.

Later, after the parked aircraft got unhinged, it crashed into the Safi offices of the Polidano Group, a construction and infrastructure company.

Watch the video here:

First pictures of the incident, as published by a local English language newspaper Malta Today, shows the grounded airplane crashing right into the offices of the Polidano Group in Safi, right off the outermost runways of the Malta International Airport. Reports state that the airplane was at Park 4 at the Malta International Airport when it skids off the runway and rammed into the construction company’s offices.

The reason behind the crash is reported to be strong winds dislodging and blowing away the wheel chock which is supposed to prevent the aircraft from moving.

Latest reports suggest Malta Police along with Armed Forces is still investigating the scene of the crash have closed the road off to traffic. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

According to The Telegraph, the aircraft is registered in Bermuda under Ashcroft’s name, although he has also not released any statement regarding the crash. However, in a deleted tweet when asked if the crashed aircraft belonged to him, Ashcroft replied saying, “'Nooooooo…',” Daily Mail reported.

The politician is estimated to be worth £1.32 billion along with being the belonger of the Turks and Caicos Islands.