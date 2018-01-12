An airplane skidded off the runway Friday at Nashville International Airport with passengers still on board.

Trans States Airlines flight 4696, which operated as United Express, heading to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport was forced to stay put Friday morning after the aircraft's nose gear wound up in a grassy section by Taxiway B1 ahead of its scheduled departure, WSMV reported. Passengers were removed from the flight following the incident.

"Trans States Airlines flight #4696 operating as United Express from Nashville to Chicago was preparing for departure when the aircraft's nose gear went into the grass during a turn," a Trans States Airlines spokesperson said in a statement issued to International Business Times. "The passengers exited the aircraft via airstairs and were bussed back to the terminal."

"The flight to Chicago has been canceled, and maintenance is currently inspecting the aircraft. We are working to accommodate the passengers on the next available flight," the airline added.

The airport's fire and rescue team responded to the incident, according to WZTV. Officials said the incident was in no way a result of the winter weather, which was expected to produce snowy conditions as temperatures reached the high 20s. The airplane, however, was expected to remain on the Nashville airport's runway until it was approved to be move by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

No injuries or fatalities were suffered by the 50 passengers and three crew members on board of the Chicago-bound flight.

A representative for the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Getty Images