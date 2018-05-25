Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria recently took some time for themselves following the birth of their fourth child. The couple stepped out and dined at a fancy restaurant in the Big Apple.

On Thursday, the couple was spotted by People enjoying a lunch date in New York City seven days after baby Romeo Alejandro David was born. It seems the actor and his wife chose to celebrate their milestone as parents alone since their kids weren’t with them at the time.

On their way to their date, Baldwin, 60, was photographed wearing a navy suit and lavender dress shirt, while Hilaria, 34, donned a green floral-print dress and flip-flops. The yoga instructor’s post-pregnancy workout regimen has evidently worked its magic Hilaria looked slender and toned a week after giving birth.

Earlier this week, Hilaria updated her followers about her plans to quickly drop off the baby weight. “My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self,” she wrote along with an underwear selfie she took from their bathroom.

Meanwhile, the Baldwins also celebrated their eldest child Carmen’s graduation from preschool on the same day that they had a lunch date. Hilaria shared a snap of the actor and their 4-year-old daughter smiling on the sidewalk on Instagram and captioned it, “Our preschool graduate.”

Baldwin and Hilaria, who are also parents to 2-year-old Rafael Thomas and 20-month-old Leonardo Angel Charles, welcomed their fourth child together on May 17. They announced Romeo’s birth by posting a photo of them smiling at the newborn while at the hospital to social media. “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018,” Hilaria captioned the post

Late last year, the fitness guru told People that she never knew how many kids she really wanted. She also admitted at the time the fourth pregnancy is the only one that she and Baldwin planned. “We were like, ‘You know what? Let’s try something different …’ [With] the other ones, it’s not like we were like, ‘Oh my God, how did this happen?’ But this is the only one we [planned],” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer