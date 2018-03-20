Former model Alessandra de Osma may have channeled Kate Middleton during her wedding to Prince Christian of Hanover.

Photos of the lawyer and her prince were shared online via Harper’s Bazaar. In one of the photos, de Osma is wearing a long-sleeved lace gown designed by Jorge Vazquez, a Spanish fashion designer. The couple’s wedding took place in Lima, Peru.

According to the publication, de Osma’s and Middleton’s wedding gowns both featured an opaque sweetheart bodice and sheer white lace on the chest and sleeves. Both dresses also have long and enormous trains that they needed assistance to keep them from dragging it around.

Middleton’s and de Osma’s wedding gowns are also stunning in the back. But the Duchess of Cambridge’s gown featured ruffles and other details on the back, while de Osma’s appeared to look much simpler.

Both female royals also donned tiaras. De Osma wore the Hanover Floral Tiara, a headpiece that features diamond-encrusted flowers. The accessory is actually an heirloom of the House of Hanover.

Middleton, on the other hand, wore a Cartier halo tiara that was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch first received the accessory on her 18th birthday, and she managed to keep it all these years.

Meanwhile, de Osma is not the only royalty who has been channeling Middleton. In recent weeks, Prince William’s wife has been likened to Prince Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle.

Last month, the 36-year-old former actress went to Scotland with Prince Harry. While there, Markle wore a plaid coat that looked very similar to what Middleton also wore months earlier. The “Suits” alum also ditched her signature messy bun and opted to let hair loose just like how Middleton wears her locks most of the time.

And Middleton’s 2-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, seems to be taking style cues from her mom as well. The two girls in Prince William’s life have both worn pale pink and baby blue dresses, but on different occasions. They have also been spotted wearing a blue sweater, a red jacket, a red patterned dress, and more separately.

Photo: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images