The pilot on-board former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez’s expensive private jet was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday shortly after takeoff.

Rodriguez’s Gulfstream IV private jet took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Thursday morning when the pilot declared an emergency, TMZ first reported. The pilot initially intended to take the plane up to Albany, New York, but was forced to abandon this plan and took the multi-million aircraft back to Teterboro.

Alex Rodriguez was not on the aircraft at the time of the mechanical issue that forced it back to Teterboro Airport. TMZ reports that air traffic control audio shows that the pilot was having an issue with the flap and asked for an open runway to perform the successful emergency landing.

Rodriguez just purchased the G4 private jet last month and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it is investigating the mechanical problem on the aircraft. An A-Rod source said the impromptu landing by the pilot was done as a precautionary measure.