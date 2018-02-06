Kate Middleton and Prince William met Alicia Vikander when they visited Sweden.

The "Danish Girl" actress was among the guests at the black-tie dinner at the British ambassador's residence in Stockholm on Jan. 30. The Duke and Duchess were present at the gathering with the Swedish royals Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

During the event, Vikander was seated between Prince William and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. The "Ex Machina" confessed that he struck a conversation with Middleton's husband and they talked about TV shows.

"Well, I've seen 'The Crown'. It was actually the first thing my friend and I started talking about with William. Apparently, he's a 'Game of Thrones' fan, I was told," Vikander told Norwegian talk show host Fredrik Skavlan (via Hello!).

The "Tomb Raider" star also admitted that she was too nervous during the gathering that she did not even sip her water. Vikander confessed that she was already very hungry, but she waited.

"I was sitting there looking around me," Vikander said. "I guessed that you were supposed to wait, but I was very hungry. Normally if you're more than ten people you're allowed to start eating, but nobody else did so I held back. I didn't even have a sip of water because I thought 'No, I'll just wait'."

During the event, Vikander wore a simple Louis Vuitton electric blue dress. She paired it with black pumps.

Meanwhile, Middleton opted for an Erdem frilly and floral print frock with ruffle detail bodice and collar. It was actually a "real departure from the conservative looks she has become famed for," but her fans were happy with her choice.

In fact, many believed that the Duchess outshined the award-winning actress on that night. Middleton received praises from her fans and critics for her ensemble.

"Kate's really flown the flag for British style for her royal visit, wearing a dress by her much loved British label Erdem, whose designs she's worn countless times before. She's an ambassador in more ways than one," one commented.

"It's different from the habitual in HRH but it's beautiful!" another fan wrote.

In related news, it's true that Prince William and Middleton are big fans of "Game of Thrones." In fact, when the royals met Tom Wlaschiha they asked for some juicy spoilers.

"They said they really liked 'Game of Thrones' and have watched every series," Wlaschiha said. "They wanted spoilers, but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long-running series."

Photo: Getty Images/Mark Stewart