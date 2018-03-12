Kreizler and Moore go to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in the next episode of “The Alienist.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 8 of the TNT series, Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and Moore (Luke Evans) travel to Washington, D.C. to know more details about Rudolf Bunzl, the team’s newest suspect in the series of murders in New York City.

In last week’s Season 1, episode 7, Sara (Dakota Fanning) came across a letter from St. Elizabeth’s saying that Bunzl matched the description of the killer Kreizler’s team is looking for. As seen in the letter, Bunzl was released from St. Elizabeth’s care in 1884 and was later committed to Blackwell’s Island. Sara went to Blackwell’s Island in hopes to learn more about Bunzl but she found out that that he was released from the facility six years ago.

Sara then called St. Elizabeth’s in an attempt to know more about Bunzl, but the hospital wouldn’t provide any information over the telephone. Sara proposed to Moore that she would go there in person. But for some reason, Kreizler and Moore are the ones who end up going to the hospital.

But as seen the trailer for the hour, Kreizler and Moore’s trip to Washington doesn’t go smoothly. In what appears to be a barn, a mysterious man holds Kreizler and Moore at gunpoint.

And in a sneak peek from the installment, the coachman of the carriage carrying Kreizler and Moore is shot dead by a sharpshooter. The hitman also shot some bullets at the horses, causing them to panic and run wildly. The clip ends with the carriage falling off a bridge with both Kreizler and Moore inside.

While it’s unclear who the hitman is, it’s likely that it’s Connor’s henchman, The Swede, the same man who chloroformed Moore last episode.

Also in the episode, Sara goes rogue in pursuit of the truth. Lucius (Matthew Shear) tells Marcus (Douglas Smith) a secret, and Byrnes (Ted Levine) and Connor (David Wilmot) tighten their grip on the investigation.

“The Alienist” Season 1, episode 8, titled “Psychopathia Sexualis,” airs on Monday, March 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.